As earnings sag, Twitter is looking to sublease out 183,000 square feet from its headquarters

Photo: Jack Dorsey/ Getty Images.

As Twitter’s fortunes on the public markets continue to sag, the social network is looking to sublease out 183,642 square feet of office space from its San Francisco headquarters, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

Per that report, the Twitter office space up for grabs can accomodate 1,416 employees, making it the biggest office sublease available in the city. With San Francisco real estate such a hot commodity, it probably won’t stay on the market for long.

Twitter first moved into its current headquarters circa 2012, taking over the Mid-Market neighbourhood’s iconic San Francisco Furniture Mart building. Just a couple of months after Twitter held layoffs in October 2015, the company actually subleased an entire floor of their headquarters out to startups and other companies.

Still, despite their shrinking office space, Twitter insists that they’re not going anywhere: “We’re always looking at ways to use our office spaces more efficiently and effectively. We remain committed to our home in San Francisco’s mid-Market area,” says a Twitter spokesperson.

Twitter isn’t the only tech company turning their real estate investments into a revenue source, either: Last November, it was revealed that Dropbox was looking to sublease 40% of their office space, ahead of the introduction of their own brand-new headquarters.

