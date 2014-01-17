Twitter Is Working On A Deal With Stripe That Could Potentially Allow E-Commerce Tweets

Twitter and Stripe are in the final stages of a deal that would allow users to purchase products directly on the social network using credit cards, according to a new report from Re/code.

Re/Code talked to an unnamed source, but didn’t share many details about how the tech would actually work.

We’ve reached out to Twitter and Stripe and will be update if we hear back.

Twitter currently has three main ways of driving revenue: Promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends. The news of possible payments on Twitter’s network follows an earlier report from Jim Edwards on eight new revenue streams the company could use to finally become profitable.

Twitter’s pre-IPO S-1 filing showed it made $US316.9 million in revenue in 2012. The company launched a ton of new product features in the 2013 fourth quarter, leading Goldman’s Heath Terry to conclude its stock was a solid buy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.