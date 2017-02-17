Twitter will stop including you in conversations with users you've blocked

Twitter has made another change to curb harassment on its platform.

Specifically, the social media platform has stopped including users in threads started by people they have muted or blocked.

Currently when you block or mute a user on Twitter, you won’t be notified of any mentions from them. But if another, non-blocked user joins in the conversation, you do see those replies.

The changes now mean you won’t see any replies at all, unless you follow someone involved in the conversation thread.

The update is intended to spare people from seeing abusive conversations, even when they have blocked the main aggressor. One unfortunate side effect is that they won’t necessarily see messages of support from their followers either, unless they follow them.

Twitter has rolled out several changes in the last couple of weeks to address its abuse problem, after several high-profile cases of harassment. On Thursday, reports emerged that the company had started temporarily banning abusive users. It also removed offensive tweets from search results, hid offensive “@” replies, and made it tougher for harassers to create new Twitter accounts.

Now, you won’t be notified about replies to conversations started by people you’ve blocked/muted, unless replies are from people you follow.

