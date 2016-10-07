Jack Dorsey hasn't been the saviour Twitter hoped for

It’s been one year since Jack Dorsey took back the reigns at the company he cofounded, and things haven’t exactly gone according to plan. Though Dorsey has made moves toward streamlining Twitter, the popular social media company struggled to grow its earnings and user base, and some of the users it does have still aren’t model citizens.

This chart from Statista should demonstrate just how stormy Dorsey’s second act has been. Since he took over as interim CEO last June, Twitter’s stock price has largely dipped. The one significant surge came last month, when various reports claimed the company was exploring a sale (reportedly against Dorsey’s wishes).

On Thursday, though, that stock sunk right back down, after new Recode reports suggested that rumoured bidders like Google and Disney weren’t interested in footing the bill. A sale still seems likely, but either way, it will be hard for anyone at Twitter to look at the last year fondly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.