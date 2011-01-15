Twitter Is Handing Out So Many Stock Options It Needs To Hire Someone To Keep Track Of Them

Photo: Twitter recruiting video

One of the big reasons Twitter is able to hire (many, not all) people away from jobs at Google and Facebook is the prospect that you could get very rich by working there. Those early Twitter employees holding stock are surely very happy with Twitter’s new valuation, which is said to be almost $4 billion.Now Twitter is giving away so many stock options that it’s hiring a Stock Option Administrator for its finance and accounting department. (Twitter’s “team” list — a good proxy for its number of employees — currently includes 353 people.)



According to a job listing, this person is “Responsible for the day-to-day administration of all aspects of Twitter’s stock-based compensation plans, including options and restricted stock, ensuring compliance with state, federal and foreign regulations and securities laws.”

The requirements include a “minimum 4 years of public company stock plan administration experience.” (Nothing including about needing a lot of Twitter followers.)

Sounds like you? More info in this job ad.

