Twitter just hit a new all-time low

Twitter shares hit a new all-time low on Monday morning.

The stock dipped as low as $15.09 when the markets opened, surpassing the previous all-time low of $16.08 on February 2nd.

Twitter’s stock has been under pressure for months, as the company struggles to boost user growth. Its plummeting value has sparked constant speculation that Twitter could become an acquisition target.

