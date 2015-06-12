Twitter's CEO is out and now the stock is exploding higher

Akin Oyedele

Twitter’s stock surged as much as 13% in after hours trading on Thursday after news broke that CEO Dick Costolo is stepping down.

The stock is flat year-to-date, and up 7% over the past 12 months.

Twitter’s stock tanked by more than 20% on April 28, when the company’s quarterly earnings leaked.

More to come…

800Screen Shot 2015 06 11 at 4.13.38 PMGoogle Finance

