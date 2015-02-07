Twitter's stock is flying this morning

Twitter’s stock is up 12% this morning after reporting earnings Thursday night.

Twitter’s earnings report was a bit mixed.

It only added 4 million users during the quarter, which was worse than expected.

But, revenue and EPS crushed expectations. Revenue was $US479 million, up 97% on a year-over-year basis, blowing away analyst expectations of $US453.6 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $US0.12, which was double analyst expectations of $US0.12.

On the call with analysts, Twitter’s management said that it expects user growth to be stronger in this quarter, closer to what it saw in the first three quarters of 2014.

That, combined with the strong business performance seems to be making investors happy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.