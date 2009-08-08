Twitter Still Hurting From Attack

Twitter is still recovering from yesterday’s denial of service attack that also affected Facebook and other large sites.

On Twitter’s status blog, the company says that due to “defensive measures” it’s taken against the ongoing attack, some Twitter apps still aren’t able to work with its API, and many users can’t tweet via text message.

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore our full service,” the company said.

Facebook, reached for comment, says almost all of its users are no longer affected by the attack.

“Yesterday’s attack appears to be directed at an individual who has a presence on a number of sites, rather than the sites themselves. Specifically, the person is an activist blogger and a botnet was directed to request his pages at such a rate that it impacted service for other users. We’ve isolated the issue and almost all of our users are able to enjoy the normal Facebook experience.”

The latest from Twitter cofounder Biz Stone:

The Adventure Continues

In the past 24 hours, we’ve been contending with a variety of attacks that continue to change in nature and intensity. We’re working to restore access to apps built on the Twitter platform that were affected by defensive measures—there was some overcompensation on our part as we tune our system to deal with this scale of attack.

The ongoing, massively coordinated attacks on Twitter this week appear to have been geopolitical in motivation. However, we don’t feel it’s appropriate to engage in speculative discussion about these motivations. The open exchange of information can have a positive impact globally and our job is to keep Twitter services running reliably to the best of our ability.

As a reminder, no data or personal information of any kind has been compromised. Denial of Service attacks are a known quantity on the web and they are not going away any time soon. Nevertheless, we can and will improve system response to these assaults such that they don’t interfere with our normal, everyday Twittering.

The attack was targeting one Georgian — think Caucasus, not Atlanta — blogger, according to a CNET report.

The blogger, who uses the account name “Cyxymu,” (the name of a town in the Republic of Georgia) had accounts on all of the different sites that were attacked at the same time, Max Kelly, chief security officer at Facebook, told CNET News.

“It was a simultaneous attack across a number of properties targeting him to keep his voice from being heard,” Kelly said. “We’re actively investigating the source of the attacks, and we hope to be able to find out the individuals involved in the back end and to take action against them, if we can.”

