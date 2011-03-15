Twitter Getting 460,000 New Accounts Daily

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

Twitter is now seeing 140 million tweets per day on average, it says in a blog post revealing a trove of data on its usage.We’ve pasted all the stats below, which are quite impressive. One stat that’s missing from the mix: active users. We’re curious how many people signing up are just spam bots, or are people that try it and decide it’s not for them.



Either way, these are pretty impressive growth numbers:

#tweets

3 years, 2 months and 1 day. The time it took from the first Tweet to the billionth Tweet.

1 week. The time it now takes for users to send a billion Tweets.

50 million. The average number of Tweets people sent per day, one year ago.

140 million. The average number of Tweets people sent per day, in the last month.

177 million. Tweets sent on March 11, 2011.

456. Tweets per second (TPS) when Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 (a record at that time).

6,939. Current TPS record, set 4 seconds after midnight in Japan on New Year’s Day.

#accounts



572,000. Number of new accounts created on March 12, 2011.

460,000. Average number of new accounts per day over the last month.

182%. Increase in number of mobile users over the past year.

#employees



8. 29. 130. 350. 400. Number of Twitter employees in Jan 2008, Jan 2009, Jan 2010, Jan 2011 and today.

