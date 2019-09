When Twitter opened up its developers conference, it dropped a ton of stats on people in the audience.



Twitter now has 106 million users It's adding 300,000 per day It gets 180 million unique visitors And here's why apps are important, 75% of Twitter traffic is outside Twitter.com Twitter is getting 3 billion requests a day, which gives you an idea about how many Tweets are read daily. Twitter's users are doing 55 million tweets per day And its search engine gets 600 million queries every day. After the speech, Danny Sullivan reported that queries will ramp to 1 billion a day by next month Twitter has 175 employees, up from 40 or so last year There wasn't a slide for this one but... CEO Evan Williams said the new BlackBerry app led to 100,000 new users in just three days. And 1.7% of its tweets were coming from this new app.

