10 Tweeters You Have To Follow For Tonight's State Of The Union

As the State of the Union brings the executive and legislative branches together in one room, one of the most interesting aspects of the speech will come in the details from people on the ground.Here are 10 active Tweeters who will be at the scene tonight, providing an inside look at one of the biggest political events of the year.
While President Barack Obama is on the dais, the White House Twitter feed will be sending out supplementary information about the topics he will address.
For charts, supporting evidence and official supplemental information, check out @WhiteHouse.
Rubio has the honour of delivering the Republican Party's official response to the State of the Union. He will go on air shortly after Obama completes his speech.
Keep an eye on his Twitter account for behind-the-scenes details about Rubio's big debut.
Astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, has become a prominent advocate against gun violence. He has spoken out frequently on behalf of himself and his wife, who was shot in the head during a mass shooting in Tucson, Ariz., in 2011.
Both Giffords and Kelly will be present at the State of the Union tonight and will likely provide updates about the sizable gun control crowd that will be attending the speech.
McCaskill is one of the Twitter superstars in Congress. She was active during the inauguration as well, so followers shouldn't be surprised to hear from her on the floor.
Paul will deliver Tea Party Response to the State of The Union following Rubio's official GOP response.
He has a popular office account -- @SenRandPaul is one of the most retweeted members of the legislature -- but the place to watch tonight is the Senator's 2016 Senate campaign Twitter account, which has been promoting his Tea Party response.
Though he may wish he was on the dais sitting next to Speaker John Boehner, Ryan, the former Republican vice presidential nominee, will be in the audience tonight.
Keep an eye on his twitter account -- @PRyan -- and his office account -- @RepPaulRyan.
The Republican Party recently set up a Twitter account aimed at Spanish speakers: @ConferenciaGOP.
Keep an eye on the account for a look at what the Republican Party's new Hispanic outreach will look like, as well as during Rubio's response.
Stockman personally invited gun advocate and musician Ted Nugent to the big event, and has announced he would be live-tweeting and fact-checking Obama's speech.
Stockman's move has spawned the #YouLie hashtag, a nod to Rep. Joe Wilson's (R-S.C.) outburst during the President's 2009 health care speech.
Grassley is known as one of the best Senatorial twitters.
The 79-year-old Senator runs his own Twitter and writes about his personal life, constituent meetings and his policy beliefs.
Grassley live-tweeted the inauguration, so he'll most likely have some comments about the events tonight. Brace yourselves.
Ferdowski rose to national prominence when he oversaw the successful landing of the Mars Curiosity rover.
He was also sporting an iconic mohawk haircut at the time, and will be joining First Lady Michelle Obama tonight as one of her State of the Union guests.
He's already ecstatic.
