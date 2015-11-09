Twitter just showed some new footage from the next 'Star Wars' movie

If you can’t wait to feast your eyes on some more precious few seconds of new “Star Wars” footage, Twitter has you covered.

The company tweeted a new 30-second spot for “The Force Awakens,” the new “Star Wars” movie that comes out on December 18. It’s mostly footage we’ve seen from previous trailers, but there are a few new bits of video and dialogue.

The clip seems to be a TV spot, so expect to see it a bunch over the coming weeks.

Check it out:

The force is calling to you… Check out the first official TV spot for #StarWars #TheForceAwakens. https://t.co/tsKiEvZAK7 — Twitter (@twitter) November 8, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.