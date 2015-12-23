Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has 10 hours of meetings every Monday

When Square stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange last month, Jack Dorsey became the CEO of two publicly traded companies, Square and Twitter. It was another example of Dorsey following the footsteps of his longtime hero, Steve Jobs, who simultaneously ran Apple and Pixar Animation Studios from 1997 to 2006.

Dorsey has been acting as the CEO of Square and Twitter, both of which he is a cofounder, since Twitter CEO Dick Costolo stepped down in June. He went from interim to permanent chief executive in October.

To guide the companies through the critical junctures they are currently in, Dorsey has developed an intense regimen that some Twitter employees told Yoree Koh and Greg Bensinger of The Wall Street Journal results in 18-hour workdays. This includes having a whopping 10 hours of meetings every Monday, The Journal reports.

Dorsey splits his days between the two companies, beginning with Twitter. Conveniently, the two headquarters are just a block apart in San Francisco’s mid-Market neighbourhood, and Dorsey uses the Blue Bottle Coffee (marked with a pink square in the map below) as a checkpoint when he’s between companies.

He avoids getting too comfortable at Twitter or Square because he doesn’t have a desk, let alone an office, at either HQ.

Google Maps Twitter and Square’s headquarters are a block apart.

On a typical Monday, Dorsey will start his day at Blue Bottle and then head to Twitter, according to The Journal.

At 8:30 a.m., he will begin a five-hour meeting with Twitter executive chairman Omid Kordestani — who was hired from Google in October to carry some of Dorsey’s burden — and the other eight members of their senior leadership team to go over business operations and projects.

At 1:30 p.m. Dorsey heads down the street for another five-hour meeting, this time with the 10 members of his Square senior leadership team.

The Journal notes that Dorsey has a strict no phones or laptops policy during these meetings.

He’s not the only CEO to hold lengthy pow wows with his team. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told The Journal earlier this year that he has an 8-hour meeting with his senior leadership team once per month to get them on the same page; like Nadella, Dorsey’s long meeting approach is intended to avoid wasted time in a series of meetings spread across an entire week or month.

Dorsey organizes his schedule by having “themed” days. He said in 2011 that he decided to dedicate Monday to meetings and business operations, Tuesday to product development, Wednesday to marketing and growth, Thursday to partnerships, and Friday to corporate culture.

Twitter chairman Kordestani told The Journal he believes Dorsey’s strict regimen is working for him. “When he comes into the room you get this sense of comfort that you’re with a very grounded person,” he said.

