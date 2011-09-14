Twitter Special Product Announcement: Now Publishers Can Get Analytics

Photo: Fortune Live Media via Flickr

Last year, Twitter launched its tweet button. According to Twitter’s Head of Web Partnerships, April Underwood, the button is on 3 million sites.A few weeks ago, Twitter launched t.co, a link wrapper to help publishers realise how much traffic is being generated via the social network.



Today, Underwood revealed a new Twitter product, Web Analytics.

Publishers can see a stream of all tweets with links to their sites. They can also view the total number of clicks that come from the tweets. It’s currently in private beta, but Twitter will be releasing the analytics API soon.

