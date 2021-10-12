Twitter now lets you ‘soft block’ followers to stop them seeing your tweets. Here’s how to do it.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey onstage at a bitcoin convention on June 4, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Twitter rolled out the “soft block” for all web users on Monday.

The feature lets you quietly remove your Twitter followers without resorting to blocking them.

Here’s how to do it, in four steps.

This week Twitter started rolling out a new feature that lets users quietly remove followers without resorting to blocking them.

This is colloquially known as a “soft block.” Anyone you remove as a follower will no longer see when you post or retweet things, and Twitter says it won’t notify them that you’ve removed them.

Twitter started testing in September, and announced it was rolling the feature out for all web users on Monday. It makes it “easier to be the curator of your own followers list,” Twitter said.

Previously, users had to block and then quickly unblock a user to remove them as a follower.

Here’s how to remove a follower using the new feature.

First, you’ll need to be on the web version of Twitter, so don’t use the app on your phone. Twitter’s mobile app. Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images Go to your profile and click on “followers.” Click here on your profile. Insider/Twitter Scroll down to the person you want to soft block, then click the three vertical dots to the right-hand side of their name. Select “remove this follower” – and that’s it. This person will no longer see when you post or retweet things, and Twitter won’t notify them that you’ve removed them.