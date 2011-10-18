Twitter Signups Went Up 3x On The Day iOS 5 Launched

Photo: Fortune Live Media via Flickr

Twitter’s partnership with Apple is already paying huge dividends for the company.CEO Dick Costolo, who is speaking right now at the Web 2.0 Summit, said that new Twitter signups went up three times last Thursday, when iOS 5 launched.



“iOS was absolutely huge for us,” he said. “We all anticipated it’d be big, but the integration is so native and feels so frictionless…it was even better than we thought it was.”

Twitter is integrated deeply into the new version of iOS — for instance, you can tweet pictures from directly within the photos app — and Costolo said that the company is already getting emails from all over the world saying “I can’t believe how many photos I’ve already tweeted.”

He also said that Apple is a natural partner to Twitter because both companies obsess over simplicity. Twitter sees itself as different from Facebook and Google+ because it wants to make social networking as simple as possible. Costolo quoted Google+ head Bradley Horowitz as recently saying that Google+ would compete on features; Twitter purposely leaves features out.

Interviewer John Battelle also asked Costolo why Apple picked Twitter to partner with instead of Facebook, but Costolo wouldn’t take the bait. “You’ll have to ask them.”

He also insisted that he moved from Chicago to California because of the weather. The Twitter gig came later.

