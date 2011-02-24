Twitter Shares Selling At A Valuation Of $6.6 Billion On Private Market

A new batch of Twitter shares just hit private market SharesPost, selling at an implied valuation of $6.6 billion.



SharesPost sent out a notice saying 35,000 series B preferred shares are being auctioned with a reserve price of $29.50.

(The $6.6 billion valuation comes from SharesPost’s estimate of fully diluted shares.)

To add some context to the $6.6 billion valuation, remember, Twitter just raised $200 million at a $3.7 billion valuation in December.

We picked up the listing from Jake Kaldenbaugh, who tweeted about it.

