Twitter is surging

Twitter is having another huge day.

Shares of the social media company climbed nearly 3.5% to as high as $US52.80 a share in morning trade on Tuesday.

There was no obvious news associated with the surge, though some outlets had attributed the move to unsubstantiated rumours surrounding the company.

This marks a new year-to-date high for the stock, which is up 45% year-to-date.

Here’s a chart showing the surge Tuesday:

And Twitter’s climb this year:

