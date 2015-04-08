Twitter is surging

Twitter is having another huge day.
Shares of the social media company climbed nearly 3.5% to as high as $US52.80 a share in morning trade on Tuesday.
There was no obvious news associated with the surge, though some outlets had attributed the move to unsubstantiated rumours surrounding the company.
This marks a new year-to-date high for the stock, which is up 45% year-to-date.
Here’s a chart showing the surge Tuesday:
And Twitter’s climb this year:
