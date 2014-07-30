TWITTER SHARES EXPLODE AFTER EARNINGS

Twitter shares are up a mind-boggling 28% in the wake of its earnings announcement.

This is no joke for a company with a massive $US22 billion market cap.

The company’s Q2 financial results beat expectations across the board. Revenue surged to $US312 million, beating expectations for $US283.9 million. Monthly active users jumped to 271 million, beating expectations for 267 million.

And amid all this, the company squeezed out an adjusted profit of $US0.02 per share. Analysts were looking for a $US0.01 loss.

Twitter closed at $US38.59 today after rallying 1.7% during the U.S. trading session.

Currently, shares are hovering at around $US49.

But the stock is far from its all-time high of $US74.73, which is saw in December.

Here’s the after-hours action via MarketWatch.com.

