Twitter brain drain continues as senior engineering director heads to Uber

The brain drain from Twitter continues.

Akash Garg, a senior engineering director at Twitter, is headed to Uber. In a tweet on Tuesday, Garg announced he’ll be headed to Uber, where he said he’ll be leading the mobile and web platform teams.

3/ I am excited to lead the mobile and web platform teams @Uber. Looking forward to this new adventure!

— akashgarg (@akashgarg) September 22, 2015

Twitter’s stock has been getting pummelled, user growth has stagnated, and for more than 100 days, there’s been no permanent CEO at the helm.

When we reached out to Twitter, the company declined to comment. We have reached out to Uber for information about Garg’s responsibilities and will update this post if we hear back.

