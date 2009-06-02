Twitter Seeks Web Partners

Update: Looks like this job posting is much older than we thought, and the “new!” tag caught us offguard. According to the Twitter job board RSS feed, which we just found, it’s from last October. Apologies.

Earlier: Twitter, which has experienced much of its growth through word of mouth, celebrity users, and companies piggybacking on its platform, is now looking to make relationships with big Web companies to help drive the next stage of its growth.

The company has recently posted a new job opening to its Web site, seeking a “director of strategic Web partnerships.”

The job description: “This is a business development role with a focus on forming relationships with Web companies that extends Twitter content and functionality in to the Internet ecosystem. You will create the strategy of how Twitter should work with other Web companies, figure out which relationships are the most beneficial to Twitter, and nurture those relationships into mutually productive arrangements as efficiently as possible.”

The candidate will “answer and assess viability of incoming partner requests” and “proactively seek key partnerships and close business deals” while seeking to “propagate Twitter brand and functionality to all leading Web properties.”

Twitter is hoping to hire someone with “extensive knowledge of and experience in Internet distribution deals” and “strong connections with some major internet properties like Yahoo!, Google, eBay, PayPal, Amazon, etc.” Being an active Twitter user helps, too.

This is a no-brainer, and should come as no surprise. There’s plenty of room for Twitter integration into large and small sites, ranging from search engines like Google to reviews sites like Yelp.

