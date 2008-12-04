Twitter: Secret Business Model On Track For Q1

Twitter CEO Evan Williams made an appearance in San Francisco yesterday and dropped a few new hints about Twitter’s secret business model . Evan still isn’t saying just how his service can make money without doing things that Twitter’s users will hate, but here’s what we know.
Via CNET:
- Revenue is coming Q1, Evan promises. “I don’t want to raise money in 2009.”
- Twitter is in talks with “large consumer packaged good companies.” But no word yet on just what that means.
- In the works: Grouping Twitter friends into cliques for easier following, a feature the microblogging service has been promising since at least June.
- Also being promised: Making Twitter easier to use for a general audience. Evan didn’t mince words here — “It’s amazing anyone uses Twitter today,” he said. “It’s hard.”
In other words, more of the same. But give Twitter credit for a real progress: Site outages (the dreaded fail whale) seem to occur far less frequently than they used to.
Photo: Joi Ito
