Twitter: Secret Business Model On Track For Q1

Twitter CEO Evan Williams made an appearance in San Francisco yesterday and dropped a few new hints about Twitter’s secret business model . Evan still isn’t saying just how his service can make money without doing things that Twitter’s users will hate, but here’s what we know.



Via CNET:

Revenue is coming Q1, Evan promises. “I don’t want to raise money in 2009.”

Twitter is in talks with “large consumer packaged good companies.” But no word yet on just what that means.

In the works: Grouping Twitter friends into cliques for easier following, a feature the microblogging service has been promising since at least June.

Also being promised: Making Twitter easier to use for a general audience. Evan didn’t mince words here — “It’s amazing anyone uses Twitter today,” he said. “It’s hard.”

In other words, more of the same. But give Twitter credit for a real progress: Site outages (the dreaded fail whale) seem to occur far less frequently than they used to.

Photo: Joi Ito

