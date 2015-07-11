Twitter: Scott Walker's team is 'not at fault' for tweeting presidential campaign bid early

It looks like Scott Walker’s ridiculed campaign start may not have been his fault after all.

Wisconsin’s Republican governor hadn’t been shy about his intention to run for president, but a tweet Friday — three days early — confirmed the news.

That tweet was deleted moments later, but what many considered to be an accidental sleight of hand by his campaign may have been something else entirely.

A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill that the company is “looking into today’s issue, and we’ve determined the Walker team was not at fault.”

But if it wasn’t his fault, then who was?

