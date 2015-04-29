Twitter throws Nasdaq under the bus for leaking its earnings early

Twitter blamed Nasdaq for its premature earnings leak on Tuesday.

The social networking company said on its earnings call that Nasdaq hosts its investor relations website and that it had specifically instructed Nasdaq not to release the earnings results before the close of market (as is customary).

The numbers were leaked more than 30 minutes ahead of time by a research firm called Selerity, which claimed it had found the information on Twitter’s own IR page.

Selerity later Tweeted that the “earnings release was sourced from Twitter’s Investor Relations website https://investor.twitterinc.com. No leak. No hack.”

