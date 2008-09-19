Twitter's Redesign: New Look, No Search?

When Twitter bought search engine Summize this year for $15 million, we convinced ourselves that the deal could make sense, and might even provide the microblog with a way to make money. We still think that could happen, but we’re a little less sold now that we’ve seen Twitter’s new redesign. User’s home pages now look just a bit different — except instead of using Twitter’s old, pre-Summize search box, they now don’t feature any search box at all.



Our guess: Some kind of search, presmuably powered by the company Twitter just spent $15 million on, will eventually resurface on the page. Presumably on one of the right-hand tabs cofounder Ev Williams talks about on his blog post which semi-explains the changes. But until then, Twitter users who want to search for anyone or anything are left with no options, unless they know enough to type “Summize” into their browser bar. That can’t possibly be what the company has in mind, right?

UPDATE: “They’re working on it,” Tweets Bijan Sabet, whose Spark Capital has invested in Twitter. “We all want it.”

See Also: Twitter Buys Summize For $15 Million. Gets Search – And Maybe A Business Model

