Twitter's New Valuation: A "Bit Less" Than $100 Million

The latest on Twitter’s not-yet-finished funding round: It will value the company at a “bit less than” $100 million, PaidContent’s Rafat Ali reports. The rest of Rafat’s report — $15 million round, Spark Capital leading, Union Square Ventures returning, etc. — is old news.
