Twitter Braces For The Royal Wedding

Making the rounds: this pretty funny picture of Twitter co-founder Biz Stone putting up a server labelled “Wills & Kate” to handle what is sure to be a huge surge of Twitter activity during the British royal wedding.



Twitter has said in the past that it has servers dedicated to specific people. As you can see, apparently they need three whole servers just for Justin Bieber.

Photo: Twitter

(Image via Twitter)

