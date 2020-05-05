Meryl Streep, Al Roker, Queen Elizabeth II, and other celebrities are receiving ratings on their home offices on Twitter. Here are some of the best and worst, ranked.

Courtesy of Room Raters On a call with Business Insider, Room Rater mentioned journalist Al Roker’s office as a notable 10/10 rating.

Room Rater, a Twitter account, has rated the home offices of prominent celebrities, like Beto O’Rourke, David Spade, and Josh Groban – as seen on Skype and Zoom.

Zoom and Skype calls have become popular for business meetings, on-air interviews, and virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Claude Taylor told Business Insider that he and his girlfriend, Jessie Bahrey, created the account “to provide lighthearted content for these troubling times.” Taylor is also the founder of Mad Dog Pac, a political advocacy organisation.

Taylor noted that highly rated rooms are well lit and have depth to them, which means you can see the back of the room instead of just a wall or bookcase behind the subject.

“If you’re going to do a bookcase, make it interesting. Add a little bit of yourself to it,” Taylor said and added that a plant and good lighting can lead to a high rating.

Here are some of the best and worst home offices ranked by Room Rater.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

12. Room Rater gave former US representative and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s office a 0/10 rating in his recent interview with Cambridge Union. One Twitter user replied that it was “an excellent interview, though!”

Oh, dear god. Organizing rescue mission. Blink twice if you can hear me. 0/10. @BetoORourke pic.twitter.com/q8UKPyeL3O — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 27, 2020

Source: Cambridge Union/YouTube

11. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t do much better with a 1/10 rating for his background during a charity concert charity for Artists Striving to End Poverty called “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration.”

Sources: YouTube,Vulture

10. Room rater gave members of the United Nations Security Council a collective 2/10 rating, although comments on Twitter suggest that Germany is the best of the bunch with a bookcase and some flags in the background.

These are members of UN Security Council. 2/10. @UN (collective rating) pic.twitter.com/opwubjo2Ly — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 27, 2020

T9. Songwriter Josh Groban’s backdrop for his performance at the “Take Me to the World” charity concert ranked slightly higher at 3/10, thanks to adequate lighting.

Sources: YouTube,Vulture

T9. Actress Meryl Streep tied with Groban for a 3/10 at the same charity concert, where she performed “The Ladies Who Lunch” with actresses Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

Sources: YouTube,Vulture

7. Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Democratic presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, received a 4/10 rating for his bookshelf backdrop during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Pete on the dangers of cutting one’s own hair. @petebuttigieg 4/10 pic.twitter.com/KtcG2rmlrH — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 16, 2020

Source: MSNBC/YouTube

T6. With a large plant and two lava lamps, actor David Spade received a 6/10 rating for the backdrop for his continued version of the late show “Lights Out” from home.

Functional room. Great plant and table. Point off for not turning on purple lava lamp. 6/10 @DavidSpade pic.twitter.com/fzm73trNVU — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 29, 2020

Source: Lights Out with David Spade/YouTube

T6. US senator Mitt Romney tied with Spade for a 6/10 for his home office during an interview with ABC 4 News. Room Rater was of the opinion that had he angled the shot a little differently, Romney would have done better.

This is a potential 9 with an bad angle issue. Mitt happens. 6/10 @MittRomney pic.twitter.com/CIPReKirnH — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 27, 2020

4. Meteorologist Bill Steffen received a 7/10 rating thanks to these playful cats having a brawl during his forecast.

Bill’s Man Cave is a 5 but adding two points for on air cat fight. 7/10 @bsteffen pic.twitter.com/SaU4dJDp7p — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 29, 2020

Source: Wood TV 8/YouTube

3. Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse received an 8/10 rating for the kitchen backdrop to his speech about spreading kindness amid the pandemic.

Nice kitchen. Copper pots. A lot of spoons. Close blinds. Add light. 8/10 @Emeril pic.twitter.com/jYRwtVD2ms — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 29, 2020

Source: Emeril Lagasse

2. Producer DJ Khaled received a 9/10 rating thanks to the artwork displayed in the background during his second performance for “Saturday Night Live: At Home.”

This art is simply amazing. We love it. Easy 9/10. @djkhaled pic.twitter.com/4SmKj72D6B — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) April 26, 2020

Source: Variety

1. Finally, Queen Elizabeth II’s home office received a perfect score from Room Rater — 10/10 — in her April 5 address to Britain.

Source: The Washington Post

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.