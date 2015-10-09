You're going to start seeing more pre-roll video ads on Twitter

BI Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

You’re going to see a lot more pre-roll video ads on Twitter.

The company hosted a splashy event in New York on Thursday to showcase new video ad features for marketers. The gist of it is that publishers will now be able to make money from videos they post on Twitter, by letting the internet company append pre-roll video ads in front of the clips.

Twitter will share the revenue with publishers, though it did not say what the split will be, although Re/code reports Twitter will take 30%.

The approach is similar to Google’s YouTube, which allows content producers to monetise their videos by letting YouTube run pre-roll ads. Many of the YouTube ads are skippable, providing users the option of skipping the ad after a few seconds. It’s not clear if Twitter will have a similar feature.

The new ad feature comes hot on the heels of Twitter’s newly-launched Moments feature, which provides curated collections of tweets and content around live events and other topics.

Twitter is trying to jumpstart its sagging user growth and engagement with a slew of new features and under the leadership of cofounder Jack Dorsey who took over as the company’s new permanent CEO this week.

An injection of pre-roll video ads onto the service might make content providers and marketers happy, but it remains to be seen how users will react.

