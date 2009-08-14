Twitter Taking Over The Retweet

Twitter is developing an official system for “retweeting” messages that you like. The process will be rolled out over the next few weeks or so, cofounder Biz Stone announced today on Twitter’s blog.



Who cares about retweets?

If you believe in things like the value of the “passed link” — a sign that something is interesting enough for someone to share with their friends — it could be an important way to mine Twitter for popularity data and see who the key Twitter influencers are.

That’s the sort of stuff that could be interesting enough for Twitter to even sell to its corporate clients.

So, how does it work?

Until now, informal methods exist — basically copying the original tweet, and adding attribution — but they leave big openings for impersonation.

This new system will simply push the original tweet into your followers’ Twitter streams, even if they don’t follow the person who you’re retweeting.

The upside:

The original person will get more credit for the tweet, versus the retweeter.

Impersonation won’t be possible.

And if you find retweets annoying, you’ll be able to unsubscribe from them.

The downside, it seems, is that it doesn’t leave a space for you to add a comment. But perhaps that’ll get worked in. Or informal retweets, either with the content of the tweet, or a link to it, could still be used for that.

