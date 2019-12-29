Oklahoma's desperate trick play backfired spectacularly in the College Football Playoff semifinal

AP Photo/John Amis Oklahoma was in need of a spark in the Peach Bowl. Instead, they handed LSU another possession in a blowout.

LSU got off to a dominant start against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, jumping out to a quick 28-7 lead.

In need of a spark, Oklahoma tried to jump-start their offence with a trick play, an altered flea-flicker from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The LSU defence didn’t bite on the trickery, instead, intercepting the pass and scoring another touchdown to extend their lead to 35-7 just six plays later.

Oklahoma walked into a buzzsaw in their college football playoff matchup against LSU in the Peach Bowl.

The Sooners’ defence was quickly overwhelmed by the Tigers, with Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow jumping out to a 28-7 lead early in the game.

Looking for a spark, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley dialed up a bit of trickery.

After taking the snap, quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a backward pass towards the sideline to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb ran back towards the centre of the field and tossed the ball back to Hurts, creating a sort of extended flea-flicker meant to draw the Tigers defence in.

Hurts then fired deep, but the LSU defence had kept their discipline, leaving safety Kary Vincent Jr. to swoop in for the interception.

While the Sooners had hoped the trick play would help to jump-start their offence, it instead helped LSU further the beatdown.

Just six plays after the interception, Burrow connected with Justin Jefferson yet again to extend the Tigers lead to 35-7.

Oklahoma might need some better tricks.

