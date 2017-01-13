Twitter had a field day roasting the Chargers' attempt at a 'fresh take' on the LA logo

The Chargers made their move to Los Angeles official on Thursday.
While San Diego fans expressed their displeasure with the move, with one fan throwing eggs at the team’s offices, others expressed their displeasure with the Chargers’ new LA logo.
The blue and white logo is a “fresh take” on the Dodgers’ classic logo with a lightning bolt running through it, according to the team itself.
Once sports Twitter got its hands on it, the roasting began.
Some would say the Chargers’ move to LA has already started with a loss.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KwmvgwEJPQ
— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 12, 2017
The creativity that went into the new Chargers logo for their move to LA blows my mind. Must’ve taken weeks to make. pic.twitter.com/fk8qy1NAZA
— Mack Gaul (@Mackgaul33) January 12, 2017
pic.twitter.com/D85KzPUihy
— Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) January 12, 2017
@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/siywBxw9GX
— d a g o t r o n (@dagotron) January 12, 2017
The Chargers’ new logo looks like the logo of a football team in a movie where there’s a football game but the movie isn’t about football.
— Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 12, 2017
whoever duped the Chargers out of prob tens of thousands of dollars to hop on MS Paint for that logo is an all time finesser
— Aaron Randle (@aaronronel) January 12, 2017
@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/CT37JWDuM0
— Teddy (@TeddyIsland) January 12, 2017
The new Los Angeles Chargers logo ????⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NPHp2Gq7H2
— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 12, 2017
NOW WATCH: The lesson Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman’s parents taught her that led to her Olympic success
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.