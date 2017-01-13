Twitter had a field day roasting the Chargers' attempt at a 'fresh take' on the LA logo

The Chargers made their move to Los Angeles official on Thursday.

While San Diego fans expressed their displeasure with the move, with one fan throwing eggs at the team’s offices, others expressed their displeasure with the Chargers’ new LA logo.

The blue and white logo is a “fresh take” on the Dodgers’ classic logo with a lightning bolt running through it, according to the team itself.

Once sports Twitter got its hands on it, the roasting began.

Some would say the Chargers’ move to LA has already started with a loss.

The creativity that went into the new Chargers logo for their move to LA blows my mind. Must’ve taken weeks to make. pic.twitter.com/fk8qy1NAZA

— Mack Gaul (@Mackgaul33) January 12, 2017

@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/siywBxw9GX

— d a g o t r o n (@dagotron) January 12, 2017

The Chargers’ new logo looks like the logo of a football team in a movie where there’s a football game but the movie isn’t about football.

— Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 12, 2017

whoever duped the Chargers out of prob tens of thousands of dollars to hop on MS Paint for that logo is an all time finesser

— Aaron Randle (@aaronronel) January 12, 2017

The new Los Angeles Chargers logo ????⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NPHp2Gq7H2

— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 12, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.