Twitter had a field day roasting the Chargers' attempt at a 'fresh take' on the LA logo

Scott Davis
ChargersSean M. Haffey/Getty

The Chargers made their move to Los Angeles official on Thursday.

While San Diego fans expressed their displeasure with the move, with one fan throwing eggs at the team’s offices, others expressed their displeasure with the Chargers’ new LA logo.

The blue and white logo is a “fresh take” on the Dodgers’ classic logo with a lightning bolt running through it, according to the team itself.

Once sports Twitter got its hands on it, the roasting began.

Some would say the Chargers’ move to LA has already started with a loss.  

