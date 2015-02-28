Twitter has one major advantage over Google and Facebook

As of November, Twitter had just 60,000 advertisers, which is small fries compared to Google (4 million) and Facebook (2 million). But Twitter has one big advantage: It makes much more money per advertiser than either of those giant internet companies.

Based on data from Macquarie Securities and company filings charted for us by BI Intelligence, Twitter’s average revenue per advertiser was just shy of $US21,000 last year, roughly three times that of Facebook at $US7,000 per advertiser, and well ahead of Google’s $US16,000 per advertiser. Macquarie believes Twitter is so effective because it focuses on the biggest brands as opposed to smaller businesses.

