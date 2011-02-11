Twitter Restricts Use Of Its API, Could It Charge Next?

Photo: Flickr/David Berkowitz

Twitter will stop whitelisting applications to its API. What does that mean in English?Developers can build applications on top of Twitter, like TweetDeck or Klout, by using its API to pull in its data. Some apps take in a lot of data, and up until now Twitter would allow them to be “whitelisted” to use the API more intensively. Now they’ve announced to developers that they will “no longer grant whitelisting requests.” Apps that are already whitelisted will keep their privileges, but if you were waiting until today to apply, tough luck. (Via Regular Geek)



Twitter says if you’re unhappy about it you should try to work harder to make do with the new limitations.

Why could that be? (Bear in mind we’re just speculating here.)

They’re having problems scaling so they want to cool down the API for a while. Most of the activity on Twitter is via the API, since most people use Twitter through apps, whether it’s Twitter’s own apps or third-party apps. Twitter hasn’t said that’s the reason, but Twitter’s scaling difficulties are legendary and this might be the reason. In which case, the move could be temporary.

Twitter has a big enough developer ecosystem now, thank you very much, so it’s going to stop supporting the rest. That’s what Regular Geek thinks, writing they’ve “essentially … decided that they have had enough support from the small developer.” We’re doubtful that’s the explanation — platforms like Twitter are always in competition with other platforms for developer support. And with oodles of cash in its coffers, Twitter can afford to keep supporting developers.

Maybe Twitter plans to charge for its API? That’s always been rumoured to be a future business model for Twitter. Right now they’re focused on advertising, but the first time they made money was by charging Google and Microsoft for access to its “firehose”, meaning all of the tweets in real time, and they still do that. As companies like TweetDeck are starting to build a real business, maybe Twitter wants to charge for heavier access to its API.

