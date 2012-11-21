Twitter Restores Popular NY Times Parody Account After Huge Uproar

Benjamin Kabak

Twitter temporarily suspended the “Times Is On It” account, which parodies New York Times pieces, after the Grey Lady complained the account infringed its trademark, according to Poynter.org.The parody account was back up at around 10 a.m. with the condition that another complaint would result in a permanent ban, according to a “Times Is On It” statement quoted by Poynter.



The New York Times complained that the Twitter account, run by Benjamin Kabak, a lawyer, used the Times’ “T” without permission from the newspaper.

Here’s a small sample of what “The Times Is On It” tweets:

“GUYS, # hashtags are pretty popular outside of Twitter, and The Times is # ONIT. http://nyti.ms/Ubloly“

“GUYS, women enjoy wearing pantyhose again, and The Times is ON IT. http://nyti.ms/SFsw43“

“GUYS, it is apparently acceptable to flake out if you do it via text, and The Times is ON IT. http://nyti.ms/WQDs4O“

A Times spokesperson told Poynter that it is important for all Twitter users to know unofficial Times accounts are not actually affiliated with the newspaper.

But Kabak argues that parody is a perfectly fine defence against trademark claims, he wrote using his personal Twitter handle.

He filed a complaint with Twitter to see what he could do to get the account back up, Kabak wrote on the “The Times Is On It” Facebook page.

Kabak’s “Times Is On It” Twitter account was also named one of Time magazine’s “140 Best Twitter Feeds of 2012,” Poynter pointed out.

