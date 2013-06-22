The Most Hilarious Tweets About Kimye's Baby Being Named "North West"

Melia Robinson
kanye west kim kardashian

The Twittersphere responded in full force last night when TMZ and Us Weekly confirmed the name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s bouncing baby girl: North West.

Not Khrist. Not Kai Georgia Donda. Not Kadence. But North.

Parody accounts, such as @NorthKimWest and @Its_North_West, popped up shortly after the announcement.

Here’s a round-up of the funniest reactions in 140 characters or less:

