The Most Hilarious Tweets About Kimye's Baby Being Named "North West"

The Twittersphere responded in full force last night when TMZ and Us Weekly confirmed the name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s bouncing baby girl: North West.
Not Khrist. Not Kai Georgia Donda. Not Kadence. But North.
Parody accounts, such as @NorthKimWest and @Its_North_West, popped up shortly after the announcement.
Here’s a round-up of the funniest reactions in 140 characters or less:
— The Dark Lord (@Lord_Voldemort7) June 21, 2013
Ima let North West trend for a minute but South East is the best direction ever.
— PieGuy (@ilovepie84) June 21, 2013
They named me North West because I know what’s up. And to the left.
— North West (@NorthKimWest) June 21, 2013
Meantime in a chatroom far far away, Apple, Moses, MoonUnit, Shiloh, Sage Moonblood & Pilot Inspector are like, totes rejoicing. #NorthWest
— Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) June 21, 2013
when i found out my name i was like “how could you be so heartless”
— North West (@Its_North_West) June 21, 2013
“Kim and Kanye named their child North West” that kid’s life is going south
— maddy (@BiebersBlondie) June 21, 2013
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter has reportedly been named ‘North West’. It’s better than their first choice, Wild.
— Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) June 21, 2013
Kanye’s kid is gonna have a hard time understanding GPS Directions. GPS: “Turn North West.” North West: “Yeah, but which way do I turn?”
— Norris cole (@NorrisCole_Not) June 21, 2013
Kim and Kanye named their baby North West. In related news, the Death Star now has a good enough reason to destroy Earth.
— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) June 21, 2013
NORTH. WEST. Kim and Kanye, proud of your decision making skills. Also, you know directions.
— Alyssa Henry (@AlyssaHenry) June 21, 2013
I’ve got 99 problems but at least my name isn’t North West
— Ray (@blaxstronaut) June 21, 2013
I’m going to name my 1st born South East so it will become mortal enemies with North West
— Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) June 21, 2013
Congratulations to the nannies on their new bundle of joy! North West!
— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) June 21, 2013
Me: “what will they call that baby for short?” @kylemartino: “NO.” #NorthWest #No
— Eva Amurri Martino (@4EvaMartino) June 21, 2013
So Blue Ivy got the stripper name, and North West got the direction to the strip club? Nice, team work.
— YONAS (@itsYONAS) June 21, 2013
They could’ve at least name the child “Knorth West’ #NorthWest
— Ricardo R (@rickjam) June 21, 2013
Kanye you fool,by naming your child North West you have ruined her prospects for a career in air traffic control. It would be too confusing.
— Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) June 21, 2013
Fuck, I lost my office pool. I had Ratings Spike Kardashian-West.
— Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) June 21, 2013
Kim and Kanye named their baby North West. It’s one of the few things in Kim’s life that hasn’t gone south. #sorryshesprobablyverynice
— Grace Helbig (@gracehelbig) June 21, 2013
I hope North West marries someone with the last name Passage.
— Jaime Derringer (@jaimederringer) June 21, 2013
“@Cosmopolitan: A show of hands: Who likes the name North West?” Sounds like a porn name, but that’s how mum got on the map.
— Jenny Swistok (@jstar1433) June 21, 2013
first picture of me pic.twitter.com/hZsG0xS4mm
— North West (@Its_North_West) June 21, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.