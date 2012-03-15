Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Greg Smith's Epic Goldman Resignation Letter

Linette Lopez, Lisa Du

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider

If you haven’t heard about Greg Smith’s resignation letter from Goldman Sachs, it’s time to get a clue.The epic op-ed, which was published in The New York Times this morning, is the talk of the financial industry this morning, and has become a Twitter phenomenon—both Goldman Sachs and Greg Smith are in the top 10 trending topics on Twitter for the U.S.

And since Twitter has always been an unassuming source of humour and insight, we decided to round up some of the most hilarious replies to Smith’s letter.

Many called on the infamous @GSElevator twitter to respond, and it finally did at 10:45 am.

The Reformed Broker Josh Brown was full of gems.

We've already seen some of this happen.

John Maloney, the president of blogging service tumblr, used the incident as a recruitment tool.

A hilarious dig at one of the achievements Smith noted in his letter.

Josh Brown was all over it too.

BI's own Simone Foxman had her own take on it.

Corny, but a good point.

Is Smith single?

This is a question everyone must ask themselves.

Humblebrag?

One FT reporter decided to become a muppet, virtually.

Want to see more Twitter funnies?

