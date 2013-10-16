Twitter Reports 104% Revenue Increase

Twitter’s Q3 2013 revenue was $US167 million, up 104% from the year before, according to an amended S-1 filing with the SEC. Twitter’s IPO is expected on Nov. 15.

The company reported $US422 million in revenue for the first nine months of the year.

That puts it on course to go well over $US500 million in revenue for 2013.

Twitter also reported a bigger user base: It now has 232 million monthly average users.

MAUs in the U.S. increased to 53 million, up from 49 million in Q2.

