Celta Vigo star mercilessly mocked after missing open goal in Manchester United match

Gareth Copley / Getty Images Marouane Fellaini scored in the 17th minute but Manchester United was made to sweat on the end result.

Celta Vigo striker John Guidetti has been mercilessly mocked on Twitter for missing a glorious opportunity to send his side into the Europa League final.

In the 96th minute of Thursday night’s semi-final against Manchester United, Guidetti scuffed his shot when it would have been easier to slot home into an open goal. The final whistle went just six seconds later.

Here’s the Swede’s stinker in all its glory:

The internet, never one to show sympathy, was quick to humiliate the 25-year-old.

To make matters worse for Guidetti, he had trash talked United before the game.

Guidetti, who used to represent United’s local rivals Manchester City, told UEFA earlier this month that the city “is blue” and Celta Vigo would ensure it remained that way.

The implication here is that there is only room for one big club in Manchester, with Guidetti claiming that club is the blue of City, not the red of United.

Talking to ITV after the game, former United player Roy Keane was equally as savage: “He’s never looked nimble in his career, to be fair… just look at the guy.”

Guidetti’s Wikipedia page was also edited moments after the final whistle to read: “[Guidetti] absolutely bottled it in the Europa League semi-final after giving it the ‘Billy big b*******’ before the match.”

Marouane Fellaini’s 17th-minute goal and Facundo Roncaglia’s second half equaliser ensured the game finished 1-1, meaning United won the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United now face Ajax in the Friends Arena in Stockholm on May 24.

More from Alan Dawson:



via GIPHY

Probably pop that in the net, if I was you m8. pic.twitter.com/2UUbicNdYq

— Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) May 11, 2017

CHANCE for John Guidetti, but he’s not very good so it didn’t go in.

— Coral (@Coral) May 11, 2017

Knees weak Arms are heavy There’s vomit on his sweater already John Guidetti

— Daniel (@DanielM799) May 11, 2017

John Guidetti before the game “I’m going to make sure Manchester is Blue” …and then misses a last-second open goal ???? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0qI8n0D79C

— MUFC NEWS (@MUFCGossip_) May 12, 2017

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.