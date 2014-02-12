Twitter Is Testing A Redesign That Looks A Lot Like Facebook

If you check your Twitter profile right now, you might notice that it looks a bit different.

Twitter is apparently testing out a new profile redesign that looks a lot like Facebook or Google+. (We spotted this redesign first on Mashable.)

Like Facebook, Twitter is now giving users’ header photos a lot more space, and shifting profile pics to the left. If you have photos on your timeline, they look much larger than before, too.

It seems that Twitter is rolling out and tweaking this new redesign gradually to different users, so if you don’t have it yet, stay tuned.

This Facebook-esque change is particularly interesting in light of Twitter’s most recent earnings call, in which CEO Dick Costolo admitted that Twitter was difficult for new users to navigate.

He said that Twitter was taking steps to make its user interface easier for newbies to use.

Making it look more like Facebook — which most people are used to — might reflect those efforts.

