Twitter Is About To Look Exactly Like Facebook

Twitter is rolling out a redesign that eerily resembles the look and feel of Facebook.

There’s now more of an emphasis on photos and tweets that are getting favorited or re-tweeted. Just like Facebook, Twitter has now adopted a timeline view.

The redesign will roll out to people over the next few weeks, but new users will immediately see the new look.

Here’s a quick summary of the new features:

Best Tweets: Tweets that have received more engagement will appear slightly larger, so your best content is easy to find.

Pinned Tweet: Pin one of your Tweets to the top of your page, so it’s easy for your followers to see what you’re all about.

Filtered Tweets: Now you can choose which timeline to view when checking out other profiles. Select from these options: tweets, tweets with photos/videos, or tweets and replies.

Check out some more images:

