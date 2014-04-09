Twitter Is About To Look Exactly Like Facebook

Twitter is rolling out a redesign that eerily resembles the look and feel of Facebook.
There’s now more of an emphasis on photos and tweets that are getting favorited or re-tweeted. Just like Facebook, Twitter has now adopted a timeline view.
The redesign will roll out to people over the next few weeks, but new users will immediately see the new look.
Here’s a quick summary of the new features:
Best Tweets: Tweets that have received more engagement will appear slightly larger, so your best content is easy to find.
Pinned Tweet: Pin one of your Tweets to the top of your page, so it’s easy for your followers to see what you’re all about.
Filtered Tweets: Now you can choose which timeline to view when checking out other profiles. Select from these options: tweets, tweets with photos/videos, or tweets and replies.
Check out some more images:
