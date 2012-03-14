Here's How Twitter Reacted To The 49ers Signing Randy Moss

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.
He’s baaaaaack!
That’s right, folks. Randy Moss is back in the NFL, this time as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to break the news to the Twittersphere on Monday night:
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Keith Rivers was among the first of Moss’ football peers to welcome him back to the NFL:
