Rudy Giuliani is reportedly taking charge in Trump's election legal battles — and Twitter is having a field day with it

President Donald Trump has put Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, in charge of his legal battles related to the election, according to The New York Times.

“Rudy will soon be appealing all of these adverse rulings to the Supreme Courtyard by Marriott,” one person tweeted.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, made headlines over the weekend for his appearance at a Trump campaign news conference held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small landscaping company in an industrial area on the outskirts of Philadelphia, rather than the Four Seasons, the luxury 5-star hotel.

During the event, confused reporters gathered in the parking lot of the business, which is located between an adult book store called Fantasy Land and a crematorium, while Giuliani repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

The president has mounted a series of legal battles to challenge the results of the election. Following the reports of Giuliani taking over Trump’s lawsuits, people on Twitter chimed in. Some made not-so-subtle references to the Four Seasons situation.

Rudy will soon be appealing all of these adverse rulings to the Supreme Courtyard by Marriott. https://t.co/eFhN1eX8GM — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 14, 2020

Some people recalled another viral Giuliani moment, when Sacha Baron Cohen tricked Giuliani into doing an interview with an actress posing as a reporter for his film, “Borat 2.”

A clip from that encounter showed Giuliani in a hotel room with the actress, whom he believed to be a reporter, and reaching his hand into his pants. He has said he was tucking in his shirt, but was mocked online for the incident.

Giuliani vows to leave no stone unturned nor shirt tucked in https://t.co/OfPWzrhKJy — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 14, 2020

Well he’s good enough for Borat. https://t.co/gEdIgdAreg — Molly Jong-Fast???? (@MollyJongFast) November 14, 2020

The reports of Giuliani taking over came as law firms working on behalf of the president withdrew from election litigation.

The Times reported Trump transferred the reins to Giuliani after his lawyers dropped a lawsuit in an Arizona county that they had little chance of winning.

Advisers to the president reportedly told Times reporter Maggie Haberman that Giuliani was giving Trump unjustified optimism about his chances in his election lawsuits.

She also reported that the president put Giuliani on speakerphone in the oval office on Thursday, while Giuliani criticised Trump’s aides, accusing them of not telling him the truth.

Giuliani did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. The Trump campaign and the White House also did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

