Twitter Reacts To Kim Jong Un rumours

Jordan Teicher
kim jong un twitter

No word out yet on whether the rumours are true about the death of Kim Jong Un. 

Meanwhile, Twitter is still buzzing about North Korea’s leader, and it’s not all sympathy and concern.

As The Atlantic Wire’s Adam Martin noted today, Jong Un’s name and his weight make for perfect “Twitter-meme territory.”

We decided to find out if that is true. And boy is it. 

 

 

Now take a peek inside North Korea's Air Koryo, the world's only 1-star airline >>>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.