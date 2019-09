Photo: Twitter

Late last night news broke that Goldman Sachs was putting $450 million into Facebook at a $50 billion valuation.People immediately started posting their (generally funny) snap reactions to the news on Twitter.



We saved a few of our favourites and rounded them up here. Enjoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.