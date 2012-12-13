Twitter Reacts To The Fed's Historic Policy Announcement

Lucas Kawa

Shortly after the Federal Reserve announced the adoption of the “Evans Rule,” economists and investors took to Twitter to share their feelings on this dovish turn in policy.

Ezra Klein put the announcement in perspective:

The move drew support on both sides of the political aisle, from Bloomberg’s Josh Barro to Slate’s Matt Yglesias, who outlined the initial market reaction to the Fed’s announcement:

There were also those like Austan Goolsbee who thought the Fed could have done more:

But the move was not without its critics, like Doug Kass and Zero Hedge:

Some saw the Fed’s action as a necessary evil:

While Binyamin Appelbaum had a riddle for Jack Welch:

And here’s a not-so-shocking reminder of how long the Fed’s been at this:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.