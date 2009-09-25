Twitter Raising Massive, $100 Million Round At $1 Billion Valuation

Twitter’s newest fundraising round is higher than expected: The company is raising up to $100 million in new financing from seven investors, the WSJ reports.



New investors include mutual fund titan T. Rowe Price and private equity firm Insight Venture Partners. The round, as reported earlier, values Twitter at $1 billion, and is expected to close today.

Twitter famously has no significant revenue but plenty of growth and buzz.

And when you can raise money at this kind of valuation, you do it. The company’s last round gave Twitter a roughly $225 million valuation.

