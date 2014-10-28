LIVE: TWITTER DISAPPOINTS BY HITTING EXPECTATIONS, STOCK TANKS

Twitter’s numbers are out!

While the numbers are all pretty much right in line, the stock dropped 9% after the report hit.

Basically, investors don’t want Twitter to meet their lowered expectations, they want Twitter to blow them away.

That didn’t happen, and the stock is falling.

Here are the numbers:

EPS: $US0.01 versus expectations of $US0.01

$US0.01 versus expectations of $US0.01 Revenue: $US361 million versus expectations of $US351 million

$US361 million versus expectations of $US351 million Q4 Revenue: $US440-450 million versus expectations of $US448.1 million

$US440-450 million versus expectations of $US448.1 million Q3 MAUS: 284 million, up from 271 million the prior quarter, right in line with expectations of 284 million by analysts

CHARTS!

