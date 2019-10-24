Twitter plunges after missing Wall Street's revenue and profit forecasts

Kimberly White/Getty Images Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter reported its third-quarter earnings Thursday before the opening bell.

The company reported net income of $US37 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $US0.05.

Revenue rose 9% to $US824 million.

Daily active users rose 17% to 145 million.

Twitter’s stock price plunged 12% in pre-market trading, as the social media giant’s third-quarter earnings missed Wall Street’s revenue and profit expectations.

Here are the key numbers from its third-quarter financials:

Revenue: Up 9% from Q3 2018 to $US824 million. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected an average of $US873.9 million.

Up 9% from Q3 2018 to $US824 million. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected an average of $US873.9 million. Earnings per share: Adjusted EPS of $US0.05, down from $US0.14 last year. Analysts had expected $US0.20 per share.

Adjusted EPS of $US0.05, down from $US0.14 last year. Analysts had expected $US0.20 per share. Average daily users: 145 million, up 17% from last year. It added 6 million new monetizable daily active users, beating analysts’ expectation of 3 million.

145 million, up 17% from last year. It added 6 million new monetizable daily active users, beating analysts’ expectation of 3 million. Q4 guidance: Revenue between $US940 million and $US1.01 billion, below analysts’ expectation of $US1.06 billion

This story is being updated…

